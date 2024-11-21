Aurora Investment Counsel Buys New Stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 125,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Stock Performance

NYSE:PAX opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $715.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Patria Investments Limited has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

Patria Investments Announces Dividend

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Patria Investments had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 139.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Patria Investments

Patria Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.