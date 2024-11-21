Aurora Investment Counsel Buys New Stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 125,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
Patria Investments Stock Performance
NYSE:PAX opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $715.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Patria Investments Limited has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $16.16.
Patria Investments Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 139.53%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
