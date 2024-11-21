Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 62.1% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 88,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,066,000 after buying an additional 33,896 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,638,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,952,000 after purchasing an additional 215,399 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Global Payments by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $114.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.42.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.