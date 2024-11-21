Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 48,934 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 60.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,934 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

