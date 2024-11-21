Aurora Investment Counsel Takes $1.90 Million Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $120,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,032,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,282,000 after buying an additional 41,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $135.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 3,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $441,706.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,783.54. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $285,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,251.58. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,110 shares of company stock worth $7,492,584 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

