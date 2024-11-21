Aurora Investment Counsel Takes Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 2.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in F5 by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 4.9% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $242.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.05. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.07 and its 200-day moving average is $195.83.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.43 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network technology company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. StockNews.com raised shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.56.

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,066.55. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $316,477.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,436,087.72. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $799,229 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

