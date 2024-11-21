Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Monster Beverage Price Performance
NASDAQ:MNST opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MNST
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Monster Beverage
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.