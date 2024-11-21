Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

