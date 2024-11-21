Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 102.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $141.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

