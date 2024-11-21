Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $803,000 Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $74.86 on Thursday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.49 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average is $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

