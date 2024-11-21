Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $884,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
IJK opened at $94.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $73.15 and a 1 year high of $97.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.23.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
