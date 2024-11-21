Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 74.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 5,790.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 9,400.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of WMG opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Insider Transactions at Warner Music Group

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 64,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $1,809,327.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,909,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,191,171.50. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 628,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

