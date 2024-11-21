Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 435.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Open Text by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Open Text by 105.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Up 1.1 %

OTEX stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Open Text had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 60.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Open Text from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Open Text from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Open Text from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OTEX

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.