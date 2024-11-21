AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €33.40 ($35.16) and traded as high as €34.02 ($35.81). AXA shares last traded at €33.88 ($35.66), with a volume of 3,018,970 shares trading hands.
AXA Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.44.
AXA Company Profile
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
