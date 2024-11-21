Axos Invest Inc. Makes New $6.93 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Axos Invest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of Axos Invest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $107.83 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.19 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average of $108.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

