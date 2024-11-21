B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 104,554 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FWG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in CSX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 282,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.1 %

CSX opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Stephens dropped their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

