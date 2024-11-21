B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 147,923 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 281.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,739 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1,075.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,972 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,322,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,722,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,175,000 after purchasing an additional 102,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 47.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 275,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 89,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $26.26 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

