B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,426 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile



Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

