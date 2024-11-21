B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 13,288 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $270.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.33 and a 200-day moving average of $275.40. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $193.73 and a 12-month high of $307.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

