B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

Hologic Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $78.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

