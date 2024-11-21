Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Holdings Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 260.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,947,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,577 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 12,065.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,893 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 49.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,247,000 after acquiring an additional 338,110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 103.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 582,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 295,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,880,000.

BIDU stock opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.97. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $126.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Baidu from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

