Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Banco Santander Stock Down 0.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 100,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $647,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 153,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,869 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.
