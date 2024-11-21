Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Banco Santander stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,868. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 100,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $647,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 153,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,869 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

