Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $68.48 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.75.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on C. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

