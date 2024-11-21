Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 482,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $96,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of QQQM opened at $208.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.91. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.44 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

