Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,380 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4668 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

