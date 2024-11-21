Banco Santander S.A. Has $13.74 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,966 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 6,408.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 32,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.87.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $950,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,505 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,268.75. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,459 shares of company stock worth $3,811,808 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $80.46 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.