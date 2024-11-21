Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 12,127 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VERX. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Vertex by 551.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 949,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after acquiring an additional 803,881 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the second quarter worth $22,173,000. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the third quarter worth $20,938,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Vertex by 787.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 524,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 465,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,863,000 after buying an additional 414,945 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertex from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Vertex from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.30.

Vertex Trading Up 2.2 %

VERX opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 26,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $1,369,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 906,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,571,535.40. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 22,275 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $1,103,726.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,339.30. The trade was a 7.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,289,756 shares of company stock worth $194,872,224 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

