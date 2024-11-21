Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$148.00 at National Bankshares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$127.00 to C$148.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$118.00 to C$106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$123.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$124.69.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$131.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$121.00. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$107.16 and a 52-week high of C$133.95. The stock has a market cap of C$95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C($0.08). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of C$8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6514585 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Montreal

In related news, Senior Officer David Robert Casper sold 12,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.85, for a total transaction of C$1,562,007.97. Also, Senior Officer Steven Lloyd Tennyson sold 7,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.16, for a total transaction of C$886,977.10. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.