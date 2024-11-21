Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19,722.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,870,000 after acquiring an additional 357,181 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2,715.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 304,778 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 740,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,723,000 after acquiring an additional 207,835 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,338,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,787,543,000 after acquiring an additional 117,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $22,939,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The trade was a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Up 0.4 %

BIIB stock opened at $156.00 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.62 and a twelve month high of $268.30. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Biogen from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $292.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Biogen from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Biogen from $292.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.96.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

