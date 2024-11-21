Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 10,549 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,215,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,119 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $546,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 418.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $919,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.0 %

CHRW stock opened at $109.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $113.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 85.81%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.