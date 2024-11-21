Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 12,946 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,946 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,670,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 108,515 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $131.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.52. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $114.94 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

