Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,691 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after buying an additional 2,304,408 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,028,000 after buying an additional 1,078,154 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,582,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,128,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.09.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.77. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

