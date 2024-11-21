Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,448 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,299 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Western Digital by 4.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 251,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,167,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $63.84 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $178,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,303.04. This represents a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 30,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $2,092,463.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,208,417.98. The trade was a 18.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,144 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,983. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Western Digital from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

