Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in American Water Works by 3.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,902,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,422,000 after acquiring an additional 247,745 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 6.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,245,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,354,000 after acquiring an additional 143,914 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,588,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in American Water Works by 12,816.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 1,131.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.29.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $137.89 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $150.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

