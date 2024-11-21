Barclays Boosts Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Price Target to $2.00

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $0.75 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 55.06% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertical Aerospace
Vertical Aerospace Price Performance
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vertical Aerospace
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend is Far From Over
- What are earnings reports?
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.