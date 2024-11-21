Barclays Boosts Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Price Target to $2.00

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $0.75 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 55.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

NYSE:EVTL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.45. 14,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,044. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

(Get Free Report)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.