Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.29 and last traded at $30.39. 572,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,810,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBWI. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $412,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,233 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,078.2% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $8,129,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

