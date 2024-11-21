BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. BJ’s Wholesale Club also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-4.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $85.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day moving average of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,710.62. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,390. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

