BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.81, but opened at $88.75. BJ’s Wholesale Club shares last traded at $87.16, with a volume of 164,096 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BJ. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $873,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,792 shares in the company, valued at $35,395,884.80. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,710.62. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,390. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

