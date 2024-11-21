Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $2.57 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF accounts for 1.4% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 34,768 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2,206.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 284,507 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 716,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 115,259 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000.

NYSEARCA DEED opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $22.03.

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

