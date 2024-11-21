Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 212.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.09.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $112.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $134.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.10%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

