Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases Shares of 2,335 AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,009 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AppLovin by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 2,081.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,086,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,536,447 shares in the company, valued at $390,315,899.88. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at $900,711.30. This represents a 12.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,376 shares of company stock worth $30,737,619. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $325.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.14 billion, a PE ratio of 98.55, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.62 and its 200 day moving average is $113.92. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $342.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $185.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.96.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

