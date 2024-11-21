Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Reduces Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $318,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,534,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,547,476.88. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,228. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYC stock opened at $219.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.68. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $233.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.67.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

