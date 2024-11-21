B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 344.40 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 345.20 ($4.37), with a volume of 6476056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347.90 ($4.40).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 401.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 451.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 916.94 and a beta of 1.05.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 4,166.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.37), for a total transaction of £36,472.48 ($46,150.17). 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

