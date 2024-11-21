BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,316,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,546,809 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $211,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Pfizer by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $141.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

