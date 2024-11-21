BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 99,577 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,577 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $132,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This represents a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,754 shares of company stock worth $11,666,756. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $918.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $889.31 and its 200 day moving average is $822.27. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $943.02. The stock has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $952.88.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

