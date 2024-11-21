BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,525 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $178,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Gartner by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,789,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.68, for a total value of $1,358,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 529,844 shares in the company, valued at $293,893,869.92. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,411.58. This trade represents a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,172 shares of company stock valued at $38,023,255 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $518.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.95. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.15 and a 12 month high of $559.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

