BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $86,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CMI opened at $360.95 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.02 and a 52 week high of $370.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.34.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.43, for a total transaction of $717,218.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,419.29. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 23.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,576 shares of company stock worth $9,033,945 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

