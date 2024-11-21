Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $90.17 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $53.93 and a 12 month high of $91.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. This represents a 15.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 9.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.