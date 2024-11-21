Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 23223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bowhead Specialty

In other news, Director Family Mutual Insuran American sold 1,362,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $37,735,294.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700,761 shares in the company, valued at $130,211,079.70. The trade was a 22.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowhead Specialty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the third quarter worth approximately $169,826,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 360,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 52,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,866,000.

About Bowhead Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.