Bradley E. Singer Sells 42,730 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) Director Bradley E. Singer sold 42,730 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $1,627,585.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,490.68. This trade represents a 23.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Sweetgreen stock opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $42.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SG. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 29.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

