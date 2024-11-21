Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 257,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,056 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $55,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 43.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 134,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,539,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9,913.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $225.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.60 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.83.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total transaction of $2,439,902.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,118.98. The trade was a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $5,232,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,190,909.19. The trade was a 10.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,033 shares of company stock valued at $23,382,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

