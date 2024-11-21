Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 75278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKD shares. Bank of America downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 59.06% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $784.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.